Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 8.2% Higher

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. 297,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,429,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann purchased 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Amyris by 67.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 73.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amyris by 48.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,757 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 59.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 61,555 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

