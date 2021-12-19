REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.53. 2,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 405,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.
In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
