REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.53. 2,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 405,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

