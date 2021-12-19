Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,339 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.