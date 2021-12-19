Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 25,404 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 66.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

