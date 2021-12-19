State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,300 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 25.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $33.01 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

DEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

