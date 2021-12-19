State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the second quarter worth $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 39.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $161.75 on Friday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of -0.24.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

