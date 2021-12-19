State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,955,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,500,000 after buying an additional 33,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after buying an additional 791,504 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $238.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.97 and its 200 day moving average is $240.41. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

