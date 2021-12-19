New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $5.67 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 122,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $746,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $1,856,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

DTM opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Several research firms recently commented on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

