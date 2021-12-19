DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 960 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Chewy were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,283,000 after acquiring an additional 184,226 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Chewy by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,573,000 after acquiring an additional 232,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,491,000 after acquiring an additional 78,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,322 shares of company stock worth $16,955,414 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

NYSE CHWY opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,738.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.68. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

