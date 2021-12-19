Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 674,658 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 161.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.