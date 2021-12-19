Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

