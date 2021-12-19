Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after buying an additional 6,003,554 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after buying an additional 1,855,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Schlumberger by 447.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after buying an additional 1,647,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.