Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,050,909 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $11,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after buying an additional 1,194,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after buying an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,819,000 after buying an additional 1,395,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,706,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

