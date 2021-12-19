Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,586 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXRX stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,536 shares of company stock valued at $715,626.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

