Morgan Stanley Sells 72,363 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,026,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,363 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $122,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Nutrien by 329.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nutrien by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 54,975 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 278,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 100.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,365,000 after buying an additional 374,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

Shares of NTR opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

