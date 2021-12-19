Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $4,451,025.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total value of $4,451,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Mark Garrett sold 19,125 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $7,379,190.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark Garrett sold 6,375 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $2,384,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,109,076.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $3,202,648.70.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $332.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.47. The stock has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after buying an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

