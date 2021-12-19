Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Trimmed by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.84.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $556.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $642.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $619.79. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $265.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

