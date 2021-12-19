Spire Wealth Management Makes New $42,000 Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after acquiring an additional 343,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.31 and a 52-week high of $55.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.