Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 112.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,456,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,413,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $127,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 36.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE MFC opened at $18.16 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

