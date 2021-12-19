State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $156.74 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

