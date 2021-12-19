6,334 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $35,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $205.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.19 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $1,845,343.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,696 shares of company stock worth $45,208,829. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

