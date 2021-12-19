Orlando Ayala Sells 7,586 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Orlando Ayala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10.

CNC opened at $83.02 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

