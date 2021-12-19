Orlando Ayala Sells 7,586 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Orlando Ayala also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 28th, Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10.
CNC opened at $83.02 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.52.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
