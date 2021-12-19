John Stephen West Sells 97,268 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,305,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personalis alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92.

On Tuesday, October 12th, John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $14.62 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $53.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 128.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Personalis by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.