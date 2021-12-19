Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Audrey B. Tillman Sells 9,782 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AFL opened at $56.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.