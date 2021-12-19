Huntington National Bank Increases Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of OGN opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

