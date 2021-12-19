Huntington National Bank Sells 261 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 655.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $117.50 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.89 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

