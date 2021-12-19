Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.78

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 13104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

TARO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.50.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

