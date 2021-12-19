LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.13

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 2521573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.14.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. Research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

