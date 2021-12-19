Huntington National Bank Sells 131 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Boston Properties by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,441 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP opened at $114.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.50. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.42.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

