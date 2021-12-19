RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.38.

RNR stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP Ian D. Branagan purchased 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $495,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.