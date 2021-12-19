Westpac Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,877 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Several research firms recently commented on DB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 3.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

