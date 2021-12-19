Western Union (NYSE:WU) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.66. 299,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,702,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Citigroup upgraded Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 13.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 49.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,664,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 549,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

