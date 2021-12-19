bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Trading Up 10%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 54,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,643,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 278.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

