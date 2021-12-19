Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s stock price rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 14,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 386,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

ACET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $506.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Sinclair bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 31.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,060,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

