CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.63.

CMC Materials stock opened at $187.05 on Thursday. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 21.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 13.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

