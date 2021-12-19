Insider Selling: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Insider Sells $2,312,235.31 in Stock

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) insider Elyse Stock sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $2,312,235.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BHVN opened at $124.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.7% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

