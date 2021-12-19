Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 7.2% Higher

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.00. 35,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,764,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Get Upwork alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 1,744 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $68,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,513 shares of company stock worth $12,115,973 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.