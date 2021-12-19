Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

RLYB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

RLYB stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.85.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

