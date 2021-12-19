Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.30 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.