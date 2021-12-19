Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $104.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.86.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

