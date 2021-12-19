Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,518 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $242.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

