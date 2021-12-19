Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

IMBBY stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77.

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.