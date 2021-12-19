Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.27.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAHPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.81 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

