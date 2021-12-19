Short Interest in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Expands By 34.1%

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 388,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ACEV opened at $9.96 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 2,495,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 849.1% in the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 861,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

