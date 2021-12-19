ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Down 24.6% in November

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 116,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 147.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. It also offer repair services to cable operators. The company operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

