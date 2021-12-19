Outfitter Financial LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Alley Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.19.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

