Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $294.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $294.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LII. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $322.50.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $312.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.22. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $266.77 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 354.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 31.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.