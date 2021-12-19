Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 452 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $67.18.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

