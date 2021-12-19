Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Chesapeake Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average is $147.82. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.19.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

