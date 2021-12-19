M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $195.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $147.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.75. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

